How to save money on the food shop

You know not to shop when hungry, but why should you be gazing at low shelves? Martyn James explains​

It’s impossible not to notice how much food, drink and essential items are increasing in price.

Every month, the Office of National Statistics publishes the latest inflation figure. This shows how the prices for goods and services are changing as a percentage. For years now, food and non-alcoholic drink prices have increased at a higher rate (4.5 per cent in September) than the overall rate of inflation (3.8 per cent). The reasons for this are varied and complex. But there are still some ways you can save on your weekly shop. Here are my tips.

Everything from the layout of the store to the smells that waft past are designed to get you spending. So stick to these simple rules. Avoid doing a shop just after payday. Your subconscious knows you have money and will nudge you to splash out. Set a budget and stick to it. And never, ever go food shopping hungry.

Start by bringing back the shopping list! Making a list helps you work out what you need, rather than what distracts you when browsing without a clear plan. More importantly, you can actually price up items online first so you have a good idea of what you are spending.

Supermarkets like to tempt you from the moment you walk in to the store. But avoid the discounted goods on the end of the aisles. They may not be the bargains they appear to be. Instead, head to the back of the store. That’s where the cheaper variants of many products are lurking. You’ll find things like flour, cooking oil and nuts are much cheaper in the ‘world’ aisle. Look down too. The cheapest options are often on the bottom of the shelves as opposed to the goods at eye level which are often the ‘premium’ options.

Make full use of your loyalty cards. Though some supermarkets still have discount vouchers on the back of receipts or in advertisements, your loyalty card can get you much bigger discounts. Many supermarkets now offer up to a third or more off some items if you swipe your loyalty card. You can also get points towards goods or services too, especially at the petrol pumps.

Purchase key food essentials that last, like pasta and rice, spices, tins and dried goods. These items can be used in countless meals and will keep so you won’t have any waste. If you are not a fan of cooking (like me), there are tons of tinned meals that are half the price of ready meals. Don’t be brand loyal either. Many of the biggest price rises we’ve seen over the last two years have been with brands we are stubbornly loyal to. Try a different ketchup or an own brand butter. You’ll adapt!

It's important to have fresh fruit and vegetables, but many people worry about affordability. So shop seasonal. Fruit and veg that’s in season is often much cheaper than other options – and you’ll get a bit of variety in to your diet too. If you’re worried about throwing away fresh food, then buy a cheap blender or food processor and make your own smoothies or soup.

If you’re a really savvy shopper, you can price match the supermarkets, using apps like Trolley.co.uk. This lets you find the best deal for specific products and brands. I’d also have a look at apps that give you cashback while you shop. I use Hyperjar but there are loads of others out there.

If you are struggling with your finances, don’t despair. Apps like Olio and Too Good To Go have free or massively discounted goods in your local area. If you live in a close community, neighbour pooling is a great way to save on food if you have limited storage space – particularly in the fridge/freezer. This works by buying the extra-large packs of items like fishfingers, then splitting the pack between people you know. Many of the warehouse cash and carry stores have affordable membership options.