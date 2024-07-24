Martin Lewis has broken down how millions of pensioners can benefit from crucial support 💷

Attendance Allowance (AA) is available to state pensioners aged 66 or older who need help with daily living activities

The benefit is not influenced by income or savings, focusing solely on the individual's care needs

AA is paid at two rates – £73 per week and £109 per week

To apply, individuals need to complete a detailed form online, by phone or by post, and provide supporting medical documents

Receiving AA can unlock other forms of assistance, such as a Disabled Person's Railcard, Blue Badge, council tax discounts, Pension Credit and Carer's Allowance

Individuals receiving Personal Independence Payment or Disability Living Allowance are not eligible for AA, but these benefits are typically worth as much or more

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has provided invaluable information on how millions of disabled or ill pensions could claim up to £5,600 a year to help them with living costs.

It’s all thanks to Attendance Allowance (AA), a benefit provided by the UK government to help cover the extra costs associated with long-term illness or disability for those who are 65 or older.

It is a non-means-tested benefit, meaning that it is not influenced by income or savings, and is aimed at supporting older individuals who require additional help due to physical or mental disabilities/illnesses.

AA applies across the entire UK, including Scotland and Northern Ireland, with the same eligibility criteria, rates,and application process. The benefit is administered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which operates throughout the UK.

“This crucial state support remains unclaimed by an estimated 1.1 million people,” says Lewis, so could you be eligible? Here is everything you need to know about it...

Who is eligible for Attendance Allowance?

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

To qualify for Attendance Allowance, you must be of state pension age (currently at least 66). There is no specific list of conditions that qualify; both mental and physical disabilities or illnesses are considered based on their impact on your daily life.

You must have needed help or supervision for at least six consecutive months - even if you did not receive help during that time - which could include assistance with bodily functions (washing, eating, dressing, etc), or someone to watch over you to prevent danger to yourself or others.

Parkinson's, dementia, terminal illness, blindness, and learning difficulties are just some of the common conditions that may qualify. As mentioned, there isn't a specific list of qualifying conditions - both mental and physical disabilities or illnesses are evaluated based on how they affect your daily life.

The applicant must be a resident in the UK, Ireland, Isle of Man, or the Channel Islands, and they must have been in the country for at least two of the last three years.

Those in care homes funded by the local authority are generally not eligible for AA unless they are self-funding their care.

If you receive Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Disability Living Allowance (DLA), you also cannot receive AA - but PIP and DLA are usually worth as much or more than AA.

How much could I get?

Attendance Allowance is paid at two different rates, depending on the level of care and supervision required.

Lower Rate: £73 per week - this rate is for individuals who need frequent help or constant supervision during the day, or supervision at night.

£73 per week - this rate is for individuals who need frequent help or constant supervision during the day, or supervision at night. Higher Rate: £109 per week - this rate is for those who need help or supervision throughout both day and night, or who are terminally ill.

How do I apply?

The claim form (AA1) can be obtained from the government’s website, by calling the Attendance Allowance helpline or by writing to the Disability and Carers Service.

Note that for those who are terminally ill, a special fast-track process is in place. The applicant’s doctor can provide a DS1500 form, which confirms the terminal condition. Claims under these circumstances are usually processed more quickly.

The forms require information about the individual's personal circumstances, health condition, and the type of help they need. It’s essential to provide comprehensive and accurate information - this will be used to assess eligibility and the rate of allowance.

You can apply for AA on behalf of someone else if they meet the criteria, though they must be able to sign the form - or you must have Power of Attorney.

While not mandatory, including supporting documents such as medical reports, prescriptions or letters from healthcare professionals can strengthen the application.

The completed form and any supporting documents should be sent to the address provided. It is advisable to keep a copy of the completed form and any supporting documents for personal records.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will review the application and may contact the applicant for additional information or to arrange an assessment. In some cases, they might also contact the applicant’s doctor or healthcare professional.

The DWP will send a written decision to the applicant, detailing the rate of allowance awarded and the start date. If the claim is successful, payments are typically made directly into the applicant's bank account every four weeks.

Can I get any more help?

Receiving AA may qualify you for additional help, including:

Disabled Person's Railcard: Costs £20 and provides a 1/3 discount on rail travel for you and a companion.

Costs £20 and provides a 1/3 discount on rail travel for you and a companion. Blue Badge: May allow you to park in designated areas, often for free (availability varies by council).

May allow you to park in designated areas, often for free (availability varies by council). Council Tax Discounts: Severe Mental Impairment (SMI) discounts can reduce council tax by 25% or even 100% for those living alone or with another person with SMI.

Severe Mental Impairment (SMI) discounts can reduce council tax by 25% or even 100% for those living alone or with another person with SMI. Pension Credit or Universal Credit: Low-income individuals may receive up to £81 per week extra Pension Credit or up to £416 per month extra Universal Credit.

Low-income individuals may receive up to £81 per week extra Pension Credit or up to £416 per month extra Universal Credit. Carer’s Credit: If someone looks after you unpaid for 20-35 hours a week, they may get Carer’s Credit. For over 35 hours on low pay, they might receive Carer’s Allowance.

If someone looks after you unpaid for 20-35 hours a week, they may get Carer’s Credit. For over 35 hours on low pay, they might receive Carer’s Allowance. Council Tax Discount: If you live with someone who cares for you, you might be eligible for a council tax discount.