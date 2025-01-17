What the rule changes mean for you

Transparent pricing: Providers must now display any future price increases clearly and prominently in pounds and pence at the time of sale. This ensures customers can accurately understand and plan for their costs.

No more inflation-linked hikes: Price rises can no longer be tied to unpredictable future inflation rates, which previously made it difficult for customers to estimate their bills.

Simpler comparisons: The new rules make it easier to compare deals from different providers when shopping for a new contract.

Fixed annual increases still allowed: While inflation-linked increases are banned, providers can still apply fixed annual mid-contract price hikes, which must also be stated clearly upfront.

Flexibility to exit contracts: If a contract allows for unspecified price increases, providers must give customers 30 days' notice of any hike and allow them to exit the contract without penalty.

Budgeting confidence: Customers will have greater confidence in managing their household budgets, with fewer surprises and clearer information about costs.