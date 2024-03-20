Greggs stores forced to close as technical issue halts payments

Outage follows similar problems with card payments at Sainsbury’s, Tesco and McDonald’s
By Piers Mucklejohn
Published 20th Mar 2024, 09:32 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 09:34 GMT

Greggs stores across the UK have been hit by technical issues preventing them from accepting payments, forcing some to close.

IT outages affected the bakery chain’s branches on Wednesday morning, causing some to put up temporary “closed” notices on their doors.

Others asked customers to place orders outside using the Greggs mobile app before food could be given to them.

Greggs has been forced to close some stores because of an IT problem affecting card payments

Stores in cities including London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow have reportedly been affected, with customers unable to purchase items.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops.

“We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

On Saturday, outages to payment systems prevented Sainsbury’s and Tesco stores across the country from accepting contactless card payments and issuing home deliveries.

On Friday, McDonald’s suffered a “global technology system outage” which the fast-food chain said had not been directly “caused by a cybersecurity event”.

Greggs operates more than 2,450 shops across the UK.

