Isle of Skye tablet maker, Donnie Montgomery, on making sweets in Waternish

6am

Even though my business is based at the end of an eight mile single track road in Skye, and 12 miles from the nearest shop and Post Office, I’m more connected with all my customers than ever before. The first job of the day is to check all my social media accounts and respond to any messages. Customers have become friends, so it’s always lovely to catch up with them.

7am

Donnie Montgomery

We have two Jackapoos called Angus and Robbie so we head out across the nearby moor for walkies. On the way back, I take a daily View from the Shed video for Donnie’s Tablet Shed’s Instagram story. Followers from all around the world seem to love their virtual blast of Hebridean air each morning. Back home and I print out the orders to be fulfilled for the day. While that’s happening, I’ll grab some breakfast and a cup of tea. I then top up the Donnie’s Tablet Shed honesty box with bags and bars of homemade tablet ready for today’s visitors.

8am

I make Scottish tablet every day so there’s always freshly made tablet to be bagged up for posting and to add in to my Scottish gift boxes and hampers. I love writing all my customers’ personal messages on the gift boxes - it’s a highlight of the day. The rest of the morning is spent making up beautiful gift boxes filled with treats from some of this country’s best independent producers.

12pm

Donnie's Tablet Shed

The Post Office shuts at 1pm so, to get there, it’s a mad dash along the single track road, dodging tourists and sheep to get the day’s post away in time. On the way back, I usually stop off at a couple of local holiday cottages and drop off hospitality tablet bags for their guest welcome hampers.

1pm

We don’t have large supermarkets in Skye so I have teamed up with Rankin’s shop in Uig who buy ingredients for me in bulk. It’s a two hour round trip there, so I try to stock up every few weeks. When I come back, I top up the wee shed at the gate with more homemade tablet.

3pm

Donnie's Tablet Shed

Tablet making. Some days I spend all day making it, while on others I’ll just do just a few hours. There are quite a few flavours to make - Original, Stem Ginger, Maple Syrup, Isle of Skye Sea Salt, Malt Whisky with Talisker, Drambuie, The Isle of Skye Liqueur and White Chocolate and Cardamom, among others.

5pm

Visitors to the shed are encouraged to share a shed selfie, so I check Instagram to see who’s been visiting today and share their happy smiles on social media.

8pm

We have a wood fired hot tub in the garden and Waternish has some of the darkest skies in Europe. Stargazing from the hot tub is the perfect way to relax at the end of the day.

