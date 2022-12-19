Over 150,000 older Scots can’t afford Christmas this year, say Age Scotland

More than one in 10 over 65s expect to feel lonely this Christmas, over 150,000 older Scots cannot afford Christmas this year, charities say.

Loneliness this winter (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Age Scotland estimate that over 70,000 older people aged over 65 have nobody to spend Christmas with, and over 5,000 will not speak to anyone on Christmas Day.

Analysis based on new research conducted by Yonder for Age Scotland’s sister charity, Age UK, has found that over one in 10 over 65s in Scotland expect to feel lonely this Christmas. The charity estimates this to be the equivalent of 122,000 older people in Scotland.

While loneliness can be more acute over the winter months, particularly at Christmas, the charity believes the current cost of living crisis is making things even more difficult for older people, with analysis also revealing 15 per cent cannot really afford Christmas this year.

The impact of loneliness and isolation can contribute to serious physical and mental health concerns among older people, increasing the risk of heart disease, dementia, strokes and premature death, as well as leading to depression.

The charity is calling on everyone to reach out to older friends, relatives and neighbours, as almost 40 per cent of over 65s say a call from a friend or loved one would help them feel less lonely this Christmas.

Age Scotland is aiming to tackle loneliness by working with groups and volunteers across the country through initiatives such as its Big Gift Appeal and Winter Warmer project, which will see cards, gifts and items to help people keep warm delivered to older people across Scotland.

Their Friendship Line team will also be working over the festive period, making friendship calls to older people who may be feeling isolated and spending the day on their own.

Age Scotland’s Interim Chief Executive, Michelle Supple, said: “While many of us are looking forward to spending the festive season with family and friends, for so many older people Christmas will just be another day spent at home by themselves. It’s heart-breaking to think of thousands of over 65s in Scotland not speaking to anyone on Christmas Day, instead relying on TV or radio for company.

“With the cost of energy and other essentials much higher than in previous years, many will also be facing additional pressure in heating their homes to a comfortable level or making sure they are eating enough.

“A strong sense of community spirit helped many older people through lockdown periods, and we would urge everyone to continue looking out for older friends, relative and neighbours this Christmas too.

