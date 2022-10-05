The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warned householders may be at risk of sparking a blaze or being overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning as they try to keep warm.

Officers have given their backing to the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Stay Fire Safe campaign, which aims to provide advice on hazards associated with portable heaters, electric blankets, wood-burning stoves and candles.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alastair Perry, head of prevention and protection at SFRS, said fuel poverty and the rising cost of living are real concerns for the service.

House fires can have devastating consequences

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We anticipate seeing a change in behaviours at home as people try to cope with rising costs.

“We want to ensure that people are aware of potential dangers and keep themselves and their loved ones safe at home.

“People could inadvertently be putting themselves at risk from fire and the deadly effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Mr Perry warned people not to use camping stoves or barbecues indoors and use the correct fuels for woodburning stoves and open fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Be aware of potentially fatal carbon monoxide poisoning if using old or unfamiliar heaters.