Cost of living crisis: Thousands of low-income households in Glasgow to receive £105 gift cards

Around 85,000 low-income households in Glasgow will receive one of the cards, worth £105, under the scheme, which is being funded with almost £9.5 million of Scottish Government cash.

People will be able to use them in 780 businesses across the city which have registered to accept the cards, and Glasgow City Council leaders hope to encourage more firms to sign up.

The council will use data on which residents are eligible for a council tax reduction to determine who will receive the pre-paid cards.

Councillor Susan Aitken said the gift card will give a 'much-needed lift' to people on low incomes in Glasgow

These are then expected to be sent out to people in July, with the council stressing those eligible will be sent a card without having to apply.

Speaking about the initiative, which was approved by the council on Wednesday, leader Susan Aitken said: “The gift cards will give city businesses a much-needed lift following two years of the pandemic and the resulting impact on trade.

“But they also allow us to support tens of thousands of low-income households and individuals with practical assistance, something we hope can make a positive difference to them during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.