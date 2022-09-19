Cost of living: Liverpool's dockers are the latest to strike for better pay

Members of Unite at the Port of Liverpool will walk out from Monday evening, hours after the Queen’s funeral.

The Peel Ports Group, which operates the port, said workers had rejected an offer of an 8.3% pay rise, enhanced with a one-off payment of £750.

Unite said it was a real-terms pay cut because of the soaring rate of inflation and argued that the port’s owners could afford a higher increase.

David Huck, the port’s chief operating officer, said: “I am deeply disappointed Unite has rejected our significant pay package after many months of negotiation.

“This is bad news for our employees, families and other local employers.