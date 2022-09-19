Cost of living: Liverpool's dockers are the latest to strike for better pay
Hundreds of dock workers will launch a two-week strike from todaynote-0 in a dispute over pay, continuing industrial unrest which has hit several sectors over the summer.
Members of Unite at the Port of Liverpool will walk out from Monday evening, hours after the Queen’s funeral.
The Peel Ports Group, which operates the port, said workers had rejected an offer of an 8.3% pay rise, enhanced with a one-off payment of £750.
Unite said it was a real-terms pay cut because of the soaring rate of inflation and argued that the port’s owners could afford a higher increase.
David Huck, the port’s chief operating officer, said: “I am deeply disappointed Unite has rejected our significant pay package after many months of negotiation.
“This is bad news for our employees, families and other local employers.
“We fully recognise our colleagues’ concerns on the cost of living crisis, and that’s why we have responded with a pay package that represents a 10% average increase in annual pay.
