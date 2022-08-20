Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts are warning of £6,000 a year household energy bills from next April

Energy prices could spike at as much as £6,000 per year for the average household from next April, experts warned

Consultancy Auxilione predicted that the price cap on bills will gradually rise by more than £4,000 in the next eight months.

They said that the cap is expected to reach £3,576 in October, rising to £4,799 in January, and finally hitting £6,089 in April.

The new forecast is an increase of £96 in January and £233 in April compared to the last one.

The cap is currently at £1,971 for the average household.

Households which consume more than the average pay more for their energy bills.

The forecasts, based on Friday’s gas price, are another major blow for families around Britain and will put extra pressure on the Government to act.

Around 45 million people are forecast to be thrown into energy poverty this winter.

Millions of homes are likely to be kept very cold as people try to save what little they can on their energy bills.

The rising cap is due to the runaway price of gas on European markets as a result of Russia limiting supplied following the invasion of Ukraine.

This was set off about a year ago as demand for gas soared when economies emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns.