Get ready for changes to vehicle tax laws that could impact your wallet 🚗

Vehicle tax rates will rise by £5 in April for cars registered after 2017

Electric vehicles (EVs) will no longer be exempt from road tax starting in April 2025

EVs will pay a minimal rate of £10 in the first year, then move to the standard rate

To save on tax bills, consider switching to an EV or opting for a low-emission vehicle

Choosing a fuel-efficient car or maintaining your current vehicle can help reduce road tax costs

Next month, significant changes to the UK’s vehicle tax laws will affect many car owners.

From April 2025, the standard rate of tax for cars registered after April 2017 will rise by £5, bringing it to £195 a year.

While this may not seem like much, it’s important to be aware of the broader impact the upcoming changes could have on your vehicle tax bill, particularly if you drive an electric vehicle (EV) or a car registered before 2017.

The exact amount of tax you will pay will depend on the year your car was registered and the type of fuel it uses. But one thing is certain: it’s not just the rise in tax rates you should be preparing for.

For the first time, electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from road tax. These changes come as part of a broader push towards reducing the UK’s carbon emissions, but it could also mean higher bills for those who currently enjoy tax-exempt EV ownership.

So, what can you do now to mitigate these rising costs? Here is everything you need to know.

(Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What’s changing in April? Cars registered after April 2017: If your car was registered after April 2017, your tax rate will increase by £5, bringing it to £195 annually. While this is a modest rise, it’s worth considering how other factors, such as fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions, might influence your tax going forward. Cars registered before 2017: The tax amount for cars registered before April 2017 will depend on a variety of factors, including CO2 emissions, and may differ from the £195 standard rate. Electric vehicles: A key change for electric vehicle owners is the end of tax exemption. While this may feel like a blow to EV drivers, the good news is that the government will still offer some incentives to make the transition to electric cars affordable. From April 2025, EVs will pay a minimal rate of £10 in the first year, followed by the standard rate for subsequent years.

One thing you can do: switch to an electric vehicle

The upcoming changes to the vehicle tax laws are part of the country’s broader effort to reduce carbon emissions and promote more sustainable forms of transport.

As such, and with the tax changes looming, one of the best ways to save money on your vehicle tax is to switch to an EV.

The road tax system is designed to incentivize the use of cleaner, more fuel-efficient cars. The lower your car’s CO2 emissions, the lower your vehicle tax rate will be.

A transition could also provide long-term savings. Although you may face an increase in the road tax rate once the tax exemption ends, EVs generally have lower maintenance and fuel costs, which can offset the increase in tax bills.

Electricity is also significantly cheaper than petrol or diesel, meaning the total cost of owning and operating an EV is likely to be lower than that of a petrol or diesel vehicle in the long term.

There are also still various financial incentives for purchasing an EV, including grants and subsidies from the government, which can make the initial cost of purchasing an electric vehicle more manageable.

If you’re not ready to make the switch to an electric vehicle just yet, another way to save on your vehicle tax is by opting for a car with lower emissions.

By choosing a car with lower CO2 emissions (for example, a hybrid or a smaller, more fuel-efficient petrol or diesel model), you can save on road tax both now and in the future.

If you already own a car and are not planning on buying a new one soon, keeping up with regular maintenance can also help maintain fuel efficiency and, potentially, reduce the amount of tax you pay based on emissions.