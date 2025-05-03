Can I appeal if I get a private parking ticket?

When it comes to private fines you may be surprised at how many rights you have, writes Martyn James​

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Private parking tickets are back in the news at the moment. In one sense, that’s a good thing, because there’s a new code in place that makes it easier to appeal or reduce some charges.

However, many readers of this column have been in touch to complain about being penalised for not paying for a ticket quickly enough, to argue they’ve been billed in error or charged for minor mistakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what are your rights with private parking charges? Here's my guide:

Know your rights when it comes to private firms issuing parking tickets (Picture: Adobe)

What’s covered by the private parking code of practice?

A new code of practice for parking on private land was introduced in October 2024. On the plus side, this now means:

There should be a 10 minute grace period when your ticket expires, just in case you are slightly delayed.

Fines should not be applied for minor errors. This includes things like entering an incorrect number or letter on a machine or on the phone.

All signs must be clear and must meet a standard set of rules. The signs must be easy to read for a driver passing them.

You should also be able to have your charge reduced to £20 if you successfully appeal within 14 days if:

You were unable to buy a ticket as a result of being unwell.

You had vehicle trouble that meant you couldn’t move.

You were delayed for medical reasons or as a result of childcare issues.

You made a significant error inputting details in to the machine, app or on the phone.

How to complain about a private parking charge

Speed is of the essence as many parking firms have time limits, after which your charges increase significantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘ticket’ will say whether the private parking firm is a member of the British Parking Association or the International Parking Community. It will also set out your options for paying and appealing the charge.

If you are worried about increasing charges, tell the parking firm that you are going to formally appeal or make a complaint about the ticket and ask them to suspend any action or increase in fees while the matter is investigated.

If the business refuses, ask them to confirm this in writing. Make it clear you are paying the ticket to prevent further charges but you are going to make a formal complaint.

When can I complain about a private parking ticket?

There are loads of reasons why you can appeal a private parking ticket. If you think you’ve been treated unfairly, you just need to explain why in your own words.

The most common appeal reasons are:

You didn’t know that you were on private land.

The parking sign was damaged, hidden or hard to find or read.

The parking rules on the sign were ambiguous or was misleading.

A parking inspector did not follow the rules.

You have been ticketed due to a technical error, like broken payment machines, faulty cameras or problems accessing apps or websites.

Unclear free periods.

Problems with third parties, like getting validated receipts from supermarkets.

How does the process of appealing a fine work?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact the parking company as soon as you can and tell them you want to appeal the charge. You may be offered a discounted rate for paying the charges during this process. But make it clear you are taking things further even if you pay at this point.

If your appeal doesn’t succeed, there are two alternative dispute resolution (ADR) schemes that you can go to. I often mention ADR schemes in this column. Think of them as free alternatives to the courts. You must go to the scheme that is linked to the private parking firm. It should tell you which ADR scheme to go to.

For British Parking Association members it’s POPLA

For International Parking Community members it’s the Independent Appeals Service

Both ADR schemes have guides on their websites that explain how to appeal and the evidence you need to provide.