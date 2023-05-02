Cadbury products recall: Heroes and Dairy Milk Buttons among produced recalled due to listeria risk

Six Cadbury desserts have been recalled as a precautionary measure due to concerns over a listeria risk.

Heroes and Dairy Milk Buttons are among the recalled products.

Manufacturer Müller has advised people to return items to the shop they were bought in and not to eat the products.

The products that have been recalled are Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert and Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert.

A number of Cadbury's products have been recalled. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

An alert on the products has been issued to the Foods Standards Agency.