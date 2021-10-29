Several smaller energy companies have already gone under, due to rising gas prices reaching new highs.

Wholesale prices rose by 250% in the first half of 2021, causing widespread impacts across the UK.

With over 1.5 million customers as of March 2020, Bulb might be the latest energy company to run into issues.

Bulb provides their customers with 100% renewable electricity, using solar, wind, and hydro sources.

For every unit its customers use, another unit of energy is produced and returned to the grid using these renewable sources.

The supplier also uses 100% carbon-neutral gas, as it offsets the emissions from the gas via global carbon reduction products.

Here’s why Bulb might be the next energy company to go bust.

Why are some energy suppliers in trouble?

Increased wholesale gas prices mean that trading for energy suppliers has become trickier, as they are forced to pay higher costs for gas than they receive from customers.

This is particularly difficult for smaller energy suppliers, who have less room to spare when it comes to profits.

So far, Green Supplier Limited, Avro Energy, People’s Energy, and four other smaller suppliers have already closed their doors.

Is Bulb going under?

The government is currently accelerating contingency plans for the collapse of Bulb Energy, the UK’s seventh largest domestic energy supplier.

If Bulb goes under, this would be the biggest shut-down of the crisis so far.

To give a sense of scale, the number of customers served by Bulb is almost equal to the total number of customer served by the 14 energy companies that have shut down since the start of August.

According to Sky News, government ministers and officials and Ofgem regulators believe that Bulb could go under as early as next week, with little hope of a rescue deal.

It remains possible that a solvent rescue, but it’s believed that Bulb would be unlikely to survive November without new funding.

There have reportedly been recent talks about potential buyouts, but talks began to break down in the last few days.

Bulb’s liabilities accumulate to roughly £600 million. This, combined with the landscape of rising wholesale gas prices, make it an unfavourable buyout opportunity.

What happens if Bulb goes bust?

If Bulb did go under, it would put roughly 1,000 people’s jobs at risk.

What’s more, as a 100% renewable company, it would be a loss to the market of sustainable energy in the UK, especially coming just before COP26.

For customers of Bulb, if the energy supplier does go bust, then there is nothing you need to do.

Your energy supply will not be disrupted and if you are already switching to a new supplier, this process will be uninterrupted.

If you are not already switching, then Ofgem will take action to find a new supplier to take over services for you, should Bulb enter administration.

It’s advised to take a meter reading for your records, which can aid in making sure you only pay for what you’re using during a switch.