There’s some great deals in here - here’s how to check your eligibility 🚑🚒🚓

British Gas is offering customers vouchers worth up to £210 to help with the costs of energy-saving technology as the cost-of-living crisis continues across the UK.

The offer includes payouts of £60 or £30, in addition to a £150 gift card for members who upgrade to a new A-rated energy-efficient boiler.

But who is eligible for the vouchers and cash boosts, and how do you apply to receive them? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is eligible for the vouchers?

To receive the rewards, customers must have a Blue Light Card. The Blue Light Card scheme provides discounts both online and in-store to its members, who work in various roles in the NHS, emergency services, social care, and armed forces.

Members include:

NHS employees

Police officers

Firefighters

Paramedics

HM Prison Service staff

Armed Forces personnel (including MoD Civil Servants, MoD Fire Service and MoD Police)

Social care workers (including those in care homes, foster care and personal assistants)

Highway Traffic Officers

Home Office staff (such as Border Force, Immigration Enforcement, Passport Office, and UK Visas and Immigration staff)

Pharmacy workers

Optometrists

Armed Forces veterans

To join the scheme, eligible individuals must provide proof of employment, such as an ID card or a payslip, and can get their card during online account registration or through their account's 'My Card' section.

You may need to pay a small fee for the card itself, which covers administrative costs associated with managing the scheme.

For more information on who is eligible for the rewards, head to British Gas’ website

What are the rewards?

There are a number of rewards for Blue Light Card members available through British Gas, totalling £210 pounds. Here is an outline of the current offers:

Blue Light Card – energy offer

If you're not currently with British Gas as your energy supplier, make the switch and, as a Blue Light Card member, you can choose a gift card when you select one of its fixed tariffs.

If you’re already a British Gas customer switch from a Standard Variable tariff to a fixed one and you’ll be offered a gift card.

This can either be a £60 gift card for both electricity and gas, or a £30 gift card for either electricity or gas. You’ll also be able to choose a gift card from John Lewis, Amazon, Tesco, Marks and Spencer, or Sainsbury’s.

Blue Light Card – new boiler offers

If you upgrade to a new A-rated energy efficient boiler with British Gas, as a Blue Light Card member, you’ll receive a £150 gift card valid at retailers such as Marks and Spencer, John Lewis, Amazon, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s.

Additionally, you can finance your boiler purchase with up to three years of interest-free credit and zero deposit. British Gas also offers up to a 12-year warranty on your new boiler.

Blue Light Card – Hive offers