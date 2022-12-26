Scotland’s shopping centres and high streets have endured a quieter Boxing Day than had been expected, with widespread travel disruption, wintry weather and mounting financial pressures putting paid to retailers’ hopes of a bumper footfall as sales began.

With Covid-19 restrictions severely impacting business over the past two Christmases, there was optimism that consumers would turn out in force to pick up a bargain on what has traditionally been one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

But with Scotland’s rail network at a standstill amid ongoing industrial action and heavy snow flurries hitting parts of the country, the turnout was mixed. Retail industry analyst Springboard said while early indications suggested footfall was up by as much as 59.9 per cent in high streets and 46.6 per cent in shopping centres compared to Boxing Day 2021, overall levels were around 30.5 per cent lower than the same day in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Springboard, Scotland saw the lowest year-on-year increase in footfall of any UK nation, with a 27.4 per cent spike – a trend the firm put down to “far less favourable” weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow, crowds were out in search of bargains, but the footfall was lower compared with previous pre-pandemic Boxing Day sales. Nearly a dozen retailers in the centre, including major names such as Marks & Spencers and Next, were closed to give their staff members a break after the busy festive season.

However, those who braced the poor weather said their trip was worthwhile, and claimed there was heavier discounting compared to the Black Friday sales. Scott Cunningham, 42, said: “I’ve bought some boots and trainers that were more than half price off, so I’m happy with that, and I think the sales are better than they have been.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another shopper, Deborah Galloway, had driven up from Inverclyde with her family. “There’s some bargains you can’t get online, so it’s been worth it,” she said. “It’s not as mobbed as it usually is, so it’s actually quite a nice experience.”

At Braehead shopping centre in Renfrew, a host of major retailers were also closed, including Beaverbrooks and The Entertainer. Earlier, shoppers turning up to queue for the centre opening were left shocked after a car crashed into railings at one of its multi-storey car parks. Police Scotland later confirmed two people had been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers brave the weather for Boxing Day sales at Falkirk's Central Retail Park. Picture: Michael Gillen

Shoppers were expected to spend 4 per cent less on Boxing Day and during the post-Christmas sales as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, according to new data. Research by Barclaycard Payments found the average shopper intends to buy £229 worth of items in the post-Christmas sales period – a reduction of £18 compared with 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad