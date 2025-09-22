Bodycare: retailer closing down 56 UK shops after administration collapse, full closures list near me - news
- Bodycare will close its last 56 UK stores this week, ending a 50-year run on the high street
- Around 450 staff will lose their jobs in the final round of closures
- The retailer collapsed into administration earlier this month after failing to find a buyer
- More than 150 stores have shut since, with over 1,000 staff affected in recent weeks
- Administrators say the Bodycare brand itself may still have a future, even without shops
High street shoppers will soon lose another familiar name as beauty a major retailer prepares to shut its final 56 stores across the UK.
The move marks the end of Bodycare’s 50-year presence on Britain’s shopping streets and means loyal customers will no longer be able to pick up its budget beauty, toiletries and health essentials in store.
The closures, announced by administrators Interpath, will take place this week and affect around 450 staff.
It follows the collapse of the retailer into administration earlier this month after attempts to find a buyer fell through.
It means around 150 shops will have been shut since administrators were appointed, with more than 1,000 staff losing their jobs. Once the shutters come down on this final wave, the brand will vanish entirely from town and city centres.
Founded in the 1970s, Bodycare was once a go-to destination for affordable beauty products, everyday toiletries and household essentials. The news will come as a blow to shoppers who relied on its low prices during the cost-of-living crisis.
Joint administrator Nick Holloway thanked staff for their dedication, saying they had upheld Bodycare’s reputation for service “since day one of the administration.”
He added that options for the company’s assets, including the Bodycare brand itself, were still being explored, leaving open the possibility that its name could live on in another form.
Which Bodycare stores are closing?
The following Bodycare stores have already closed their doors:
- Beverley, Yorkshire
- Bolton, Greater Manchester
- Bromsgrove, Worcestershire
- Cameron Toll, Scotland
- Cannock, Staffordshire
- Castleford, West Yorkshire
- Chesterfield, Derbyshire
- Clydebank, Scotland
- Cramlington, Northumberland
- Croydon, London
- Darwen, Lancashire
- Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Dudley, West Midlands
- Dumfries, Scotland
- Dunfermline, Scotland
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Erdington, West Midlands
- Falkirk, Scotland
- Greenock, Scotland
- Hanley, Staffordshire
- Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
- Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire
- Hyde, Greater Manchester
- Ilford, Greater London
- Ipswich, Suffolk
- Kirkcaldy, Scotland
- Loughborough, Leicestershire
- Lytham St Annes, Lancashire
- Macclesfield, Cheshire
- Maidstone, Kent
- Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
- Morecambe, Lancashire
- Morpeth, Northumberland
- Newark, Nottinghamshire
- Newport, Wales
- Northallerton, North Yorkshire
- Northfield, West Midlands
- Ormskirk, Lancashire
- Paisley, Scotland
- Parkhead, Scotland
- Perth, Scotland
- Port Talbot, Wales
- Redcar, North Yorkshire
- Rhyl, Wales
- Rochdale, Greater Manchester
- Royton, Greater Manchester
- Salford, Greater Manchester
- Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
- Shrewsbury, Shropshire
- Skipton, North Yorkshire
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Stevenage, Hertfordshire
- Stourbridge, West Midlands
- Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
- Tamworth, Staffordshire
- Thornaby, North Yorkshire
- Ulverston, Cumbria
- West Bromwich, West Midlands
- Whitehaven, Cumbria
- Wood Green, London
- Workington, Cumbria
- Wrexham, Wales
Administrators at Interpath have confirmed that Bodycare’s remaining 56 stores (ie, ones not listed above) will take “place this week” (September 22-28), affecting around 450 employees.
