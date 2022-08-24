Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket will leave the dates off produce including citrus fruits, potatoes, cauliflowers and carrots across all its UK stores from September 1.

The dates will be replaced by a new code which will be used by store staff to ensure quality and freshness, the retailer said.

Asda is also providing guidance online and on packaging to help customers store and prepare fresh food as well as tips on how to reduce waste.

Asda is to remove 'best before' dates from almost 250 fresh fruit and vegetable products.

It follows the Waste & Resources Action Programme (Wrap) saying that ‘best before’ dates on fruit and vegetables are unnecessary and contribute to climate change.

Wrap figures suggest that the average family throws away £60 worth of food and drink each month.

Asda head of technical Andy Cockshaw said: “Reducing food waste in our business and in customers’ homes is a priority and we are always looking at different ways to achieve this.

“We know for customers this has become more important than ever in the current climate as many families are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and are looking to make savings wherever they can.”

Waitrose and Marks & Spencer have announced this year that they are removing the dates from hundreds of fresh products, while Tesco led the way when it got rid of them from more than 100 items in 2018.