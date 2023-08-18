Apartment with spectacular views over Old Course's 18th hole in St Andrews up for sale for £2.3m

It boasts one of the country’s most desirable views – and a reputation for fetching the highest price per square foot of any residential property in Scotland.

Now a £2.3 million apartment overlooking the 18th green of the Old Course in St Andrews has been put up for sale.

Estate agents Savills have begun marketing Flat 16 in Hamilton Grand, a luxurious Victorian development that has proven a magnet for rich golf fans from all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From here, the buyer would be able to take in the closing stages of a future British Open, just as they could have done in July last year, when the Fife resort played host to the 150th Open.

The Hamilton Grand, as seen from the Old Course in St Andrews. Picture: Savills

This is the first re-sale of a flat since the entire building underwent a massive refurbishment following its sale to Kohler & Co, owners of The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, in 2010.

Prior to that, the red sandstone building had served as student residences, but the property fell into decline and had lain empty for years.

Jamie Macnab, the selling agent at Savills who specialises in the St Andrews market, said: “No 16 Hamilton Grand was one of the first units to sell after the refurbishment and is one of the best units in the building.

“It is central to the main elevation on the third floor. It has four arched windows and two balconies overlooking the 18th green of the world famous Old Course.”

The interior of the Hamilton Grand apartment. Picture: Savills

Businessman Thomas Hamilton commissioned The Grand Hotel in 1895, immediately behind the Old Course. It was the first building in Scotland to have a pneumatic elevator and hot and cold water running in every bathroom, setting the benchmark for the ultimate in luxurious hospitality.

Built of distinctive red sandstone, The Grand Hotel created something of a sensation, bringing a great splash of colour to “The Auld Grey Toon”.

Mr Macnab said: “The appeal of St Andrews and The Old Course is sometimes overlooked by UK buyers, but attracts wealthy buyers from all over the world who love the game of golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most people assume that all of the buyers are American, but the residents of Hamilton Grand are from all over the world, including several different European countries. This is a very rare opportunity to buy a piece of Scottish golfing heritage.”

The view across the 18th hole of the Old Course from the apartment balcony. Picture: Savills

In the Second World War, the Air Ministry requisitioned the building, transforming it into training headquarters for the Royal Air Force. The University of St. Andrews acquired the building after the war and used it as a student residence called Hamilton Hall.

Hamilton Grand now comprises 27 homes of distinction – apartments ranging in size from 1,000sqft to 2,500sqft, with a reception hall and concierge, a private lounge for residents and a sensational roof terrace.

The views from the roof terrace over the Royal and Ancient Golf Club and the Old Course and over the West Sands and out to sea are beyond comparison.

The building has generated the highest price per square foot of any residential property in Scotland, attracting wealthy buyers from all over the world.

The prices achieved for the refurbished flats caused a sensation, with the premier flats in the building selling for more than £4m.

The price per foot squared reached over £2,500. This is equivalent to prime London and is more than double the top prices per square feet paid in Edinburgh.