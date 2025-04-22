Consultations for newly proposed East Ayrshire wind farm to start

Locals in East Ayrshire urged to attend public exhibitions

Locals in East Ayrshire are being urged to attend the first of two rounds of public exhibitions for a newly proposed wind farm in the Cumnock and Doon Valley area.

Located within Netherthird on the Garleffan and Grievehill open-cast coal mine, OnPath Energy, formally Banks Renewables, recently submitted a scoping report for the eight-turbine site.

The first exhibition will take place at New Cumnock Bowling Club on April 22 from 12pm to 7pm. This will be followed by a second event at Logan Day Centre on April 23 from 2pm to 7pm, and a final session at Netherthird Community Centre on April 24 from 12pm to 6pm.

L-R Jemma Donnelly Head Teacher at Netherthird Primary, Aileen McCreadie Partnerships and Community Manager at OnPath Energy, Jaqueline Clapperton Principal Teacher

OnPath Energy’s partnerships and community manager Aileen McCreadie, said: “We’re keen for as many residents as possible to come along to the upcoming exhibitions and be part of shaping what this wind farm could look like.

“These sessions are a crucial step for us, we’re not here to simply present plans, we’re here to listen, to understand local priorities, and where possible to reflect them in the final proposals.

"We want to hear from as many members of the community as possible, whether you have ideas for new walking routes, thoughts on what local residents need most, or concerns you'd like to share. We're here to listen, start conversations, and take meaningful action."

“We’ve already started engaging heavily with local organisations and one of the ways we’re putting community at the centre is by asking local primary schools to help name the site and its turbines, ensuring the history and identity of this place is woven into its future.

“We would like to develop this project hand-in-hand with the local community, so that it becomes more than just a source of renewable energy, but a catalyst for meaningful, lasting positive change in the area.”

The proposed wind farm, situated 3.5km to the East of Netherthird, could feature up to eight turbines, each with a maximum tip height of 250 metres, placing them among the most efficient in the UK.

If given the go-ahead, the project has the potential to generate up to 161.5 GWh of electricity each year, enough to power approximately 55,000 homes while also providing a minimum of £5,000 per megawatt annually in community funding.

OnPath is committed to shared ownership across all its new onshore wind projects, offering local communities 1% free equity, with the opportunity to invest further at market value as part of its OnPath Together development approach.

Ewan Robertson, project manager for the Cumnock and Doon Valley wind farm proposal said: “These exhibitions are a key milestone in our journey, giving us the chance to speak directly with the people who know this area best.

“We’re not coming in with fixed ideas. We want to listen, understand local priorities, and make sure the final plans reflect those voices.

“Whether it’s concerns, aspirations, or ideas for how the community could benefit, every comment will be considered when shaping what comes next.

“We’ll return later this year with a second round of consultation, showing how that feedback has influenced the design, the community benefit offer, and how shared ownership could give local people a real stake in the project.”

OnPath Energy has been a leading force in the onshore renewables sector for nearly two decades. In 2025, the company expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of two new sites, Pates Hill Wind Farm in West Lothian and Milton Keynes Wind Farm in England.

Construction is also set to begin on three additional wind farms within the next 18 months, Mill Rig Wind Farm near Darvel in South Lanarkshire, as well as the Lethans and Lethans Extension Wind Farms near New Cumnock in East Ayrshire.

Further developments are underway, including plans for the Bodinglee Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire and the recently approved Pond Flexible Energy Park near Bathgate.

Owned by leading alternative asset manager Brookfield, the companies OnPath Together development approach, ensures renewable energy projects are more than just wind farms.

Each project is designed to be a long-term asset that delivers real value for the communities it serves.

OnPath Together is built on collaboration and trust, placing local engagement, investment, and education at its core.

This people-first approach ensures that every project leaves a lasting economic, social and environmental legacy, benefiting both people and the planet.

To find out more about OnPath Energy, please visit: onpathenergy.com

To learn more about the Cumnock and Doon Valley proposals, visit: onpathenergy.com/cumnock