Construction contractor on major Scottish projects challenges industry with new green goal

BAM’s UK & Ireland businesses have set a target to become net zero in their direct operations by 2026. The firm is also ruling out counting electricity from green energy tariffs towards its net zero emissions.

The target builds upon Royal BAM Group’s goal to reduce its direct emissions intensity by 80 per cent by 2026 from 2015 levels. Any remaining emissions from 2026 will be offset using “high quality nature-based solutions” such as re-forestation or carbon capture technologies.

John Wilkinson, chief operating officer of BAM UK & Ireland, said: “Net zero carbon is the objective we are all seeking because the construction sector still accounts for 39 per cent of all global emissions. We have a serious job on our hands to get that down and to do so fast.

The target builds upon Royal BAM Group’s goal to reduce its direct emissions intensity by 80 per cent by 2026 from 2015 levels. Any remaining emissions from 2026 will be offset using 'high quality nature-based solutions' such as re-forestation or carbon capture technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we have chosen to accelerate our progress - and we are not fooled that we will be alone. The whole industry needs to challenge itself, work together, and assist its clients and supply chain to make faster progress too.

“There is no room for or advantage in disguising or hiding performance. Vague data is useless, so science based, transparent information and a healthy dose of honesty are part of the medicine.