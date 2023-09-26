Constructing a better future for women - ​Aurora Tallon

Many believe that our current society allows women to access all jobs and positions, and that it is inconceivable to pay a man more than a woman to do the same job. The reality is far from that; while there is an increasing number of successful women in the construction and property industries, the percentage of women in construction still only sits at 15.4%; the gender pay gap is 23%, and only 2.7% of apprentices are female, so the industry has far to go to achieve gender parity.