Constructing a better future for women - Aurora Tallon
Many believe that our current society allows women to access all jobs and positions, and that it is inconceivable to pay a man more than a woman to do the same job. The reality is far from that; while there is an increasing number of successful women in the construction and property industries, the percentage of women in construction still only sits at 15.4%; the gender pay gap is 23%, and only 2.7% of apprentices are female, so the industry has far to go to achieve gender parity.
