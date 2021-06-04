Competition watchdog blocks' Scots fintech FNZ's £150m takeover of GBST as is

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has reassessed the deal, and confirmed its view that it could lead to poorer service and higher prices.

The CMA in August last year said it had provisionally blocked the platform firms’ merger – which was inked in November 2019 – following an in-depth investigation.

It has now said that in line with its provisional findings, a group of independent CMA panel members has found in its reassessment that the transaction could “substantially” reduce competition in the sector. “This is because FNZ and GBST, which are both providers of retail investment platform solutions, are close competitors and few other significant suppliers offer effective and competitive alternatives,” it said.

FNZ founder and group CEO Adrian Durham. Picture: contributed.

“In addition to its activities in retail investment platform solutions, which overlap with those of FNZ, GBST also has a capital markets business, which does not currently compete with any of FNZ’s existing activities in the UK. The CMA has considered whether its concerns could be addressed by FNZ selling a narrower package of assets, rather than the sale of GBST in full,” the competition regulator added.

In April, the latter organisation consulted on a proposal requiring FNZ to sell GBST to an independent third party approved by the CMA, with a right to subsequently buy back a limited set of assets relating to the capital markets business – and that would not affect GBST’s competitiveness in the supply of retail investment platform services. The CMA “has concluded this proposal effectively prevents any reduction in competition as a result of this deal”.

Martin Coleman, chair of the CMA inquiry group, said: “Requiring FNZ to sell GBST, with the right to repurchase certain parts of the GBST business that are not related to the concerns that we have found, will protect investment platforms and the people they serve, including millions of people with pensions and other investments, from facing higher prices or poorer service in the future.”

FNZ previously achieved “unicorn” status after an investment deal valued the company at £1.7bn.

