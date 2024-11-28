Compass Scotland partners with leading Scottish Chef

Compass Scotland has renewed its partnership with two Michelin-starred Chef, Stephen McLaughlin as he continues in his role of Culinary Ambassador.

The arrangement sees Stevie, head chef of the acclaimed Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, contributing as a consultant for Compass Scotland, while playing a central role in the organisation’s industry-leading apprenticeship and training programme.

Core to this partnership is a series of three-month internships for Compass Scotland’s most promising apprentices, working alongside and learning from Stevie and his team in the kitchen at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, based at Gleneagles in Perthshire.

Stevie will continue to work alongside the culinary team to drive innovation and develop the next generation of talent. He supports the full cohort of junior culinary apprentices with a series of workshops, and has so far mentored around 30 Compass Scotland chefs, since the partnership began in 2022.

Compass Scotland MD, David Hay and Stephen McLaughlin

One of Scotland’s most renowned and well-respected chefs, Stevie joined Restaurant Andrew Fairlie as a sous chef in 2001 when it first opened, before being made head chef in 2006. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin star within a year of opening and the second star was added in 2006. In 2017, the restaurant became the first Scottish establishment included in Les Grandes Tables du Monde, a guide listing 170 of the most distinguished restaurants in the world.

Compass Scotland MD, David Hay, comments: “We’ve developed an excellent relationship with Stevie over the past two years and have loved working with him. The expertise that he provides is second to none, and the impact he has on our apprentices is something money can’t buy – there’s no doubt that he truly inspires them. The internship has literally changed the lives of some of those who have been fortunate enough to spend time with Stevie and his team at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, as a brilliant addition to their Compass Scotland experience and roles.

“The ethos at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie perfectly complements that at Compass Scotland, with a menu influenced by the very best of seasonal Scottish ingredients. We’re thrilled that Stevie enjoys the role he plays in our business and hope to see it develop even further in the coming years.”

Stevie said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being involved with Compass Scotland over the last few years. They’ve got a fantastic team of people who are really committed to developing the next generation of talent, and have a serious passion for food and hospitality. This is something I care strongly about and am especially honoured to be playing a part in their apprenticeship programme. Having started my own career by securing a placement at One Devonshire Gardens working alongside my mentor Andrew Fairlie, I truly understand the difference this opportunity can make to an aspiring chef.

“There’s something very special about learning and refining your skills in a working kitchen environment, as you learn something new every day. I’m very much looking forward to continuing my relationship with Compass Scotland, helping to develop the next generation of Scottish hospitality talent.”