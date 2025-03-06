Compass Scotland launches senior apprenticeship programme

Compass Scotland has launched ‘Elevate’, its first-ever senior apprenticeship programme, in partnership with renowned two-Michelin-starred chef, Stephen McLaughlin.

Designed to identify and develop Scotland's next generation of culinary leaders, Elevate is an 18-month training programme for sous chef level and above, that blends practical experience with leadership and business development.

The programme aims to enhance culinary skills, introduce leadership fundamentals, and foster commercial and sustainability awareness, resulting in a SVQL7 Hospitality Supervision and Leadership Modern Apprenticeship in partnership with City of Glasgow College. A cohort of talented senior chefs from across Compass Scotland will receive advice, guidance, and training on the issues and ideas that will shape the future of the hospitality industry.

The selected chefs will gain expert industry-leading mentorship, with exclusive training, workshops and guidance provided by Stevie McLaughlin, Head Chef of Scotland’s longest standing two Michelin Starred restaurant, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. The cohort will also participate in high-profile events across the Compass network, delivering quality culinary experiences on a large scale while learning from some of the best chefs, commercial directors and finance managers from Compass Group UK & Ireland.

The Elevate programme runs in parallel with the Compass Group UK & Ireland apprenticeship framework and will act as a progression route on to the prestigious Forward with Marcus Wareing programme.

Jonathan Foot, Director of Skills and Early Careers at Compass Group UK & Ireland said: “We’re proud to launch Elevate as part of our commitment to developing exceptional culinary talent in Scotland. This initiative will not only provide the skills and knowledge chefs need to excel but also help shape the future of our industry.

“We recognised that there was a training gap for sous chefs and head chefs who are advanced in their careers and might not ordinarily consider further development opportunities. We have countless success stories where school and college leavers have joined our industry and trained on the job, carving out successful careers for themselves, yet apprenticeships also provide an aspirational career pathway structure for people further on in their career.

“Stevie is a fantastic mentor and inspiration to our apprentices, and I’m excited to see how he will help to develop these chefs."

Stevie McLaughlin, Head Chef of Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, added: “I’m thrilled to be part of the Elevate Programme and to support the next wave of Scottish culinary talent. I’ve loved being involved with the Compass Scotland apprenticeship programme over the last few years and I’m keen to get started working with the senior chefs too. My piece of advice to everyone working in a kitchen is to learn something new every day, and this programme is the perfect example of this. It’s a fantastic opportunity for chefs to grow, learn, and prepare for the future of our industry while staying grounded in the values that make our profession so rewarding.”

Carla Gethin, Director of Business Partnerships at City of Glasgow College, said: "We are delighted to partner with Compass Scotland on the Elevate programme, which will equip talented senior chefs with the skills, leadership, and commercial awareness needed to thrive in today’s dynamic hospitality industry. At City of Glasgow College, we are committed to delivering industry-led education that meets the evolving needs of the sector, and this collaboration reflects our shared ambition to develop Scotland’s next generation of culinary leaders."

Compass Scotland has over 20 apprenticeship programmes available, ranging from culinary, front of house, facilities management, administration, customer service, and management.

