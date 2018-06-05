Victoria Hospital in Glasgow to be transformed into 400 homes

It is a Victorian landmark and a reassuring sight to generations of residents in Glasgow’s southside.

The Victoria Infirmary, which opened to patients in 1890 and would become a major teaching hospital, finally closed in 2015 with the future of the huge site in Langside uncertain.

A view towards the redeveloped hospital site, with the Battlefield restaurant in the foreground

Now plans have been approved to convert the Victoria’s distinctive Nightingale pavilions into housing as part of a wider development which will see 413 homes built as well as offices and shops.

Collective Architecture, which is overseeing the transformation, will also create a public route through the centre of the site linking the Battlefield Rest to Queen’s Park from Langside Road.

Around 300 flats will be available for private sale, with the remainder designated as affordable housing subject to Glasgow City Council grant approval.

Nick Walker, of Collective Architecture, said: “The Victoria Infirmary redevelopment represents a wonderful opportunity to deliver new homes in Langside within existing and new buildings. It is a unique chance to carefully connect the site back into the surrounding area and to Queen’s Park, creating connections for pedestrians and opening up views of the park.”