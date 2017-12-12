Vert Rotors scales up with new industrial compressor

Vert Rotors, the Edinburgh-based maker of advanced gas compressors, is scaling up its technology to develop a large-scale industrial compressor.

The firm, founded in 2013 by its chief executive Olly Dmitriev, has teamed up with Training 2000’s Advanced Manufacturing and Automation Centre (AMAC) to make the Vert.500 in a move that brings industry and academia together. It will also allow Vert Rotors to further scale its business.

Until recently, the company has specialised in micro compressors that are powerful enough to compete with larger rivals, despite their small size, due to a unique design.

The new version of the technology is said to deliver the same benefits on a much larger scale, producing clean, oil-free air with low noise and high levels of efficiency.

The Vert.500 unit will help organisations such as hospitals, food production plants and electronics manufacturers cut their CO2 emissions and reduce their energy bills, the firm said.

Dmitriev said: “We are delivering technology that can support businesses to work smarter and more efficiently as part of the fourth industrial revolution. Vert.500 has potential for use in hospitals and other industries that rely on clean air, and will save businesses a lot of money.

“Until now we have focused on producing compact and easily transportable compressors. We have taken this speciality and scaled it up to provide a compressor that still packs a punch way beyond its size.”

He added: “Involving AMAC and their extensive manufacturing capabilities in the development of the compressor has been key in enabling us to increase its scale.

“They are training the smart manufacturers of the future, and we are developing the components of future innovations, so this high-level collaboration worked exceptionally well for both parties.”

The AMAC is based in Blackburn, Lancashire, and is equipped with the latest computer-controlled machines to support the research and development of the disruptive technologies of the future.

Mark Aspinall, advanced engineering technician at the AMAC, said: “There were several logistical issues to address in scaling up such an innovative system. Our experienced team worked in partnership with Vert Rotors to ensure all the qualities of their smaller compressors were successfully captured in the Vert.500.”

Vert was recognised as Inventor of the Year in Scotland in 2017.