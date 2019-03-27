Viral prank sparks Twitter warning to not change your birth year to 2007

Twitter has warned users not to change their birth year to 2007 on the social media platform after a prank went viral.

It isn't April Fool's Day quite yet, but some on Twitter have been circulating a prank falsely claiming that changing a user's birth year to 2007 in their account details would unlock new colours for the site.

People have been tweeting about how their timeline became more colourful after making the change.

However, Twitter said any suggestion changing an account's birth year to 2007 would unlock new colours was false, and would instead lead to the account being locked.

This is because it would make the age on your account 12, lower than the minimum of 13 required to use the platform.

What to do if you fell for the prank

Anyone who fell for the prank will have to contact Twitter Support in order to regain access to their account and show ID to prove their age.

The prank sparked an official response from Twitter who said, "We've noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to 2007 to unlock new color schemes.

"Please don't do this. You'll get locked out for being under 13 years old."