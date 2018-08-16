US data and tech outfit Transiris Corporation opens base in Glasgow

A Silicon Valley technology and data consultancy is looking to create 26 jobs after choosing Glasgow for the next phase of its global expansion.

Transiris Corporation’s expansion is being supported by £250,000 of regional selective assistance (RSA) funding from Scottish Enterprise.

Most of the new roles will be “high value” jobs and a number of these roles will be targeted specifically towards graduates.

Transiris chief executive Silvian Centiu said: “The strong communication, friendliness and openness to change that we’ve seen in Scotland, combined with capability and high professionalism, will give us the competitive advantage we’re looking for.

“Based on what we’ve seen so far, the support in the business environment is comparable to Silicon Valley, which is a place we thought was unparalleled in that aspect.”

Transiris is a certified digital automation partner with the likes of IBM and Oracle and is frequently listed as a top ten digital marketing firm in the US.