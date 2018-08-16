TVSquared targets Latin American advertisers

TVSquared, the Edinburgh-founded technology firm that helps firms measure returns from ­television advertising, has further grown its global footprint.

The company said that its new Miami-based office would oversee its TVSquared Latin America operation, which is targeting the world’s fourth-largest advertising market.

Calum Smeaton, founder and chief executive of TVSquared, which operates in 70 countries, said: “While the role of TV is strong in Latin America, the use of real-time TV attribution and optimisation is still in its early stages throughout the region.

“Our Latin American ­customer base is spearheading the use of TV for performance – leveraging the channel as a primary driver of immediate, ­digital response.”