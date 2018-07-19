Gourock goes global as it welcomes US IT company

Urban regeneration company Riverside Inverclyde has welcomed a global IT company as a new tenant to its £600,000 redeveloped business centre at Gourock.

Seattle-based Accelalpha will use the Gourock Municipal Buildings, the former offices of the Inverclyde Council, as its UK headquarters.

The firm, which has a global presence in the US, India, Singapore and now the UK, is set to bring new job opportunities to the Inverclyde area.

Accelalpha director Joe Spear said: “Inverclyde has been identified as one of the locations for us to continue expansion in the European market and we’re very excited by the growth potential offered in the area.

“As our client base in Europe expands we will be looking to bring new jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the community.”

Riverside Inverclyde also enjoyed success with the award-winning £5.8 million regeneration of Gourock town centre in 2016.