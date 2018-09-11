Edinburgh battery tech firm on a charge as chief executive hops on board

Dukosi, the Edinburgh-based developer of disruptive battery management technology, has named Nat Edington as its chief executive ahead of “significant” expansion.

The key appointment comes as the firm, which is backed by IP Group and Scottish Enterprise, introduces its wireless battery cell management system to industrial, grid, marine and automotive markets.

Global demand for batteries is growing rapidly, and the demands of complex multi-cell applications are pushing traditional battery pack management technologies to their limits.

The firm is looking to tap into a market that is likely to be worth $10 billion (£7.7bn) by 2020 for electric vehicles alone.

Edington joins Dukosi from Austrian firm AMS, where he was in charge of its Environmental Sensors Group, focused on the automotive and consumer markets.

Previously, he was chief executive of Cambridge CMOS Sensors and prior to that he led business lines at Edinburgh-based Wolfson Microelectronics, now part of Cirrus Logic.

Edington said: “I am thrilled to join Dukosi at such an exciting time, when our product is now able to be shared with our partners.

“The company has developed one of the most innovative technology solutions I have seen in advanced microelectronics, together with the cell modelling and applications software that brings it to life, and I look forward to driving further innovation in this space.”

Chair Clive Scrivener added: “Dukosi and our shareholders are delighted to welcome Nat on board. He joins us at a very exciting time, as Dukosi seeks to play its role in furthering technology that supports the increasing importance and use of batteries.”