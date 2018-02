Specialist technology recruiter Lorien is today launching its new offices in Edinburgh’s Randolph Place after “significant” growth in recent years.

The firm has been in Edinburgh since 2003, has grown staff to 28, and placed more than 8,000 technology specialists across 140 Scottish businesses from small tech start-ups to household names in the FTSE 100.

The firm said the new site “is an agile and collaborative space that allows us to support our flexible workforce”.