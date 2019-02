An Aberdeen-based social enterprise which encourages young people to consider a career in engineering is to hold its first event in Edinburgh this weekend.

Not-for-profit organisation AFBE-UK Scotland is to stage its Edinburgh Transition event at Heriot-Watt University on Saturday, where engineering professionals will volunteer their time to help students and graduates gain an insight into careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

The group, established in 2011, has engaged with thousands of young people across Aberdeen, but this weekend’s event in the Scottish capital marks its inaugural venture outside of its home city as it looks to expand.

Held at the university’s student union in Riccarton, the event will feature activities geared at preparing young people looking to secure a job in the STEM sector, including mock interviews, case studies, assessments, CV reviews and networking advice.

It will also involve presentations from Lynn Willacy, community and STEM ambassador at Air Products UK & Ireland, and Jonathan Edet, reservoir engineer at BP.

According to a survey conducted by the group, 70 per cent of people felt the Transition programme had been a factor in securing a relevant job within 12 months of attending the event, while 90 per cent said it had helped them to feel more confident in interviews.

Ollie Folayan, chairman of AFBE-UK Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to be holding our first event outwith Aberdeen. This is a key part in the development of AFBE-UK Scotland. ”

The organisation promotes inclusion by encouraging all young people, particularly those of black and minority ethic origin, to consider career opportunities in STEM.