Scots legal firms agree to tie the knot in latest merger

Scottish law firms Davidson Chalmers and Kergan Stewart are to merge at the start of next month, it was announced today.

The newly named Davidson Chalmers Stewart will combine 16 partners and 45 staff. All existing roles will be retained in the combined business.

Alan Stewart, founding partner of Glasgow-based boutique practice Kergan Stewart, will take up the role of chairman within the merged firm while Andrew Chalmers, founding partner of Edinburgh-headqurtered Davidson Chalmers, becomes managing partner.

Davidson Chalmers Stewart will continue to operate from existing offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Galashiels.

Stewart said: “This is an exciting development for both firms as we have the same strategic focus and business ambitions and share very similar cultural values.

“In combining our resources and areas of expertise the merged firm will be able to offer a wider range of services, whilst continuing to deliver the highest quality service and value to our clients.”

Chalmers added: “This merger creates huge scope for growth and new opportunities for our staff and our clients. Increased strength in depth as well as extended geographical reach will enable us to further improve what we offer to our clients both in terms of our specialist expertise and expanded network.”

The tie-up between the two firms is the latest in a string of takeovers and mergers within Scotland’s rapidly changing legal sector.