Tiree restaurant scoops industry award

A small restaurant run by a craft brewery on the island of Tiree has scooped a top industry award - beating off competition from top Scottish chefs.

The Ceabahr restaurant, run by Bun Dubh Brewery, was last night named the Society of Independent Brewers’s Best Independent Craft Beer Restaurant at the organisation's annual business awards. Caebahr was up against rivals including the Scran and Scallie restaurant in Edinburgh, which is run by Michelin starred chef Tom Kitchin.

Loch Lomond Brewery also took home the Individual Design award for their unique Dr Peppercorn can which used drone images of the area.

Judges praised the restaurant for its "fantastic food".

Neil Walker, chair of the SIBA Business Awards, said: “Despite being 60 miles off the Scottish coast, this restaurant has grown a loyal following of fans who return season after season to this truly stunning part of the world to enjoy freshly brewed craft beer, fantastic food and undisturbed views at this truly unique restaurant. Of all the contenders in the competition this year, judges were unanimous in their agreement that Caebahr is something very special.”

Duncan Castling, owner of Ceabahr & Bun Dubh Brewery, said: “It’s amazing to win, we are so enthusiastic about food and have tried to do something different with Caebahr. We’re an environmental restaurant – no packaging, no waste, only locally sourced food and beer that is brewed on site. It’s all about being true to the area and championing this amazing community.”

Waitrose was named the best Independent Craft Beer Retailer (Multiple) by competition judges, while Brewery Business of the Year was won by Signature Brew in London.

Mike Benner, chief executive of Siba, said: “The quality and quantity of entries this year was simply staggering and to be named a winner in the awards represents a huge achievement for these breweries – they really are the best of the best in terms of passion, innovation and excellence in the independent craft brewing industry.”