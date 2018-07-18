Supermarket to introduce 'quieter hour' in all of its stores

Supermarket Morrisons is to introduce a weekly “quieter hour” in all of its stores for customers who would benefit from a calmer shopping trip - such as those who have autism.

Designed to help customers who currently struggle with music and the other noise associated with supermarket shopping, shoppers will see dimmed lights and no tannoy announcements during the 60 minute period, while the movement of trolleys and baskets will be kept to a minimum. Staff will also ensure that there is no music playing in the store, and checkout beeps and other electrical noises will be turned down.

Daniel Cadey, spokesman for the National Autistic Society said: “Around 700,000 people are on the autism spectrum in the UK. This means they see, hear and feel the world differently to other people, often in a more intense way. Morrisons ‘Quieter Hour’ is a step in the right direction for autistic people who find supermarket shopping a real struggle.”

Angela Gray, Morrisons community champion at Woking, which was one of the three stores involved in a trial of the scheme earlier this year, said: “I was involved in the initial trial as my son is autistic and we found that these changes made a real difference. The trial showed there is a need for a quieter shopping experience for some customers.”

The changes will take place every Saturday in all 493 of its stores nationwide from 9am to 10am. It said it had polled customers and found that one in five people had a family member or friend who could benefit from the scheme.

The company said it would also work to improve awareness amongst colleagues of the issues autistic customers face in store and would also place a poster at shop entrances to alert other customers to the “quieter hour”.