Marks and Spencer launches vegan shoes and accessories

Marks and Spencer is launching a massive range of vegan shoes for women, men and children to meet consumer demand for leather and suede-free footwear.

The substantial collection, which comprises 350 styles, will be available in M&S stores nationwide and online ahead of spring.

Vegan accessories including bags, wallets and belts will accompany the range, the company said.

All the products will be identifiable by an M&S vegan logo already used in the stores’ foodhalls.

“After increased customer interest in veganism and a rise in online searches for related products, we decided to investigate the possibility of expanding our vegan-friendly offering into footwear and accessories,” Rachel Smith, who helped to develop the new M&S collection, said.

Until now goods labelled as vegan at M&S only existed within the food and beauty department.

But the enthusiasm for veganism observed over the past year among shoppers prompted the company to broaden its synthetic offering and make sure all elements are 100 per cent vegan friendly, the retailer said.

The range has been warmly received by vegans, who point to it as evidence that demand for cruelty-free fashion is growing.

“Consumers are recognising that fur, skin, wool and feathers are only ever ‘natural’ on the animals who were born with them,” Dominika Piasecka, spokeswoman for The Vegan Society, said.

“We welcome the new M&S vegan fashion and footwear ranges that proves [the] demand for vegan fashion.”

Ms Piasecka added: “It’s great to see a mainstream brand increasing its vegan options … compassion, sustainability and innovation are shaping today’s fashion industry – and as the number of people adopting a vegan lifestyle keeps increasing, the fashion industry is stepping up its cruelty-free game.”