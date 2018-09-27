M&S film Christmas ad in Borders - Take That expected to star

Take That fans in Kelso were hoping that yesterday would be their Greatest Day amid rumours that the band would be filming a Christmas advert in the town square.

The trio have reportedly teamed up with Marks and Spencer to provide the soundtrack for this year’s Christmas campaign television ad, part of which was due to be shot in the Tweedside town’s square last night.

Filming for Marks and Spencer's Christmas advert took place in Kelso's, with artificial snow and Christmas trees.

The retail giant is keeping the concept of its Christmas campaign under wraps, but it has confirmed that Kelso will play a part.

A spokesperson for the company told us: “We are doing some filming in Kelso this week.

“We can’t give any details at this stage, so watch this space.”

And while there has been no sign of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald yet, the town was gripped with festive fever, with Christmas trees stood in the square, fairy lights twinkling in shop windows and fake snow swirling.

Shona Henderson, of sandwich shop Central Baguette in the Square, said: “The crew approached us and asked us to put fairy lights in the window.

“There has been a lot of people asking what’s happening. There’s rumours that Take That and Gary Barlow are going to be in town, but I haven’t got a clue whether that’s right.

“There’s a real buzz about the place, though. It’s nice for the town.”

Staff at A Hume Country Clothing and Outfitters said a film crew had begun setting lights and cameras up outside the shop on Wednesday morning.

A retro silver van and large illuminated M&S letters were among the props adorning the cobbles.

Dozens of curious onlookers – and hopeful ‘Thatters’ – gathered throughout the afternoon, and filming was set to begin when darkness fell.

Pamela Thomson, of the Cream Chimneys cafe, said: “It’s surreal that they have come to Kelso to do this.

“We’re just a wee Borders town, so it’s all very exciting.”

Along with John Lewis and Coca-Cola, the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert is one of the most eagerly anticipated by TV viewers.

A section featuring one-time Doctor Who actress Jill Winternitz, was filmed in London’s Bond Street earlier this month.

Roads staff at Scottish Borders Council announced last week that the east end of the Square, and Dardanelles car park in Bowmont Street, would be closed from yesterday afternoon for “a special event”.