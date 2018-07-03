Latest Glasgow Harbour development to transform Clydeside

An ambitious residential and commercial development that will transform a long neglected gap site in Glasgow has taken a step forward.

Flats, shops, student accommodation, and a cinema are planned for the site of the former Meadowside shipyard on the River Clyde, close to the Riverside Museum in the west end of the city.

The 74 acre site in the Partick district has lain empty for decades but developers Peel Lifestyle Outlets have now submitted a planning application to Glasgow City Council.

It would form a key part of the Liverpool-based firm’s on-going Glasgow Harbour development, which began over a decade ago with the construction of 1,100 apartments on the site of the former Meadowside Granary on the Clyde, which was demolished in 2001.

The £100m project will create 2,000 construction and retail job, developers claim, with a completion date of 2021 for the project.

Planning Permission in Principal was granted in 2008 to rejuvenate the site, which was once owned by the Belfast shipbuilding giant Harland & Wolff.

Shipbuilding in Partick ended in 1962 and the riverside area entered a long-term decline. The industry survives at the Fairfields yard, now owned by BAE, which lies directly across the river in Govan.

Jason Pullen, Peel Lifestyle Outlets’ managing director, said: “Shopping has evolved to become a major leisure activity.

“We are creating the next generation of outlet destination by delivering a balanced combination of exciting leisure and entertainment with a strong retail offering. Our Lifestyle Outlets are 4th generation outlets and far removed from soulless factory outlets. Glasgow Harbour Lifestyle Outlet will have a multi-generational appeal, as operators are supported by events, activities and performance space.

“The initial £100m investment, as well as delivering crucial construction and retail jobs, represents the next step in fulfilling the Glasgow Harbour masterplan and we’re excited to bring more life back to Glasgow’s Clydeside.”