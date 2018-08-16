House of Fraser website offline amid reported delivery woes

House of Fraser took its website offline yesterday amid complaints from customers about delayed deliveries since the company was bought by Sports Direct last week.

A message on the retailer’s home page read: “We’re currently working hard to make some improvements to the website. Don’t worry, we will be back up and running as soon as possible.”

Edinburgh's House of Fraser

The halt came amid reports employees at a key warehouse supplying products to House of Fraser stores and online shoppers had downed tools in a wrangle over delivery payment terms with Sports Direct.

Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley announced on Friday that he was buying the chain.