House of Fraser reportedly asks landlords to slash rent bill

The company behind one of Edinburgh’s most iconic department stores is reportedly aiming to cut costs by slashing its rent bills.

House of Fraser, which also owns Jenners on Princes Street, has allegedly contacted the owners of its stores to ask for rent to be reduced.

The company has six stores in Scotland, located in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Dumbarton.

It is not known if the request for rent bills to be slashed had been sent to landlords before or after the company’s Boxing Day sale got underway.

A spokeswoman for House of Fraser said: “We can confirm that we have contacted some of our landlords asking for their support as we drive forward with our transformation project.”

Speculation had mounted about the state of the company’s finances after the House of Fraser site at the west end of Princes Street in Edinburgh, was put up for sale.

The premises are reportedly on the market with a £13.7 million price tag amid speculation the site could be transformed into a new flagship hotel.

The company will publish how it performed over the Christmas period later this month.

Earlier this week, retail bellwether Next reported an unexpected boost to festive sales, driven by a strong performance online. Eyes will be on House of Fraser’s performance, which is now owned by Chinese company, Sanpower, as well as the performance of Marks and Spencer and John Lewis.

Next, the first to publish its festive trading figures, said that online sales had risen by 13.4 per cent over the 54 days from November 1 to Christmas Eve. The company enjoyed a 10 per cent increase from the same period last year.

House of Fraser received a £15 million funding boost from its parent company last year - while £10 million has been pledged to the firm in order to build a new distribution centre.

Last month, a lack of investment in the firm’s Edinburgh west end store and with the overhauled St James retail centre, which is due to open in 2020, meant speculation was triggered about a development of the Princes Street site.

At the time, a spokeswoman for House of Fraser told The Scotsman that the company had a long-term lease on the Princes Street site, which would not be affected by the potential sale of the building.

Last year, House of Fraser revealed its five-year strategy which featured plans to drop up to 40 womenswear brands as well as invest £25 million in an online retail overhaul.

The plan also included launching in-store Champagne bars, as well as yoga studios.