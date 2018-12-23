Christmas supermarket opening hours 2018: Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi, Waitrose and Lidl opening times

Have your say

Supermarket shopping in the run up to Christmas and New Year can be a hectic business.

People scramble to get their hands on the last turkey and to make it worse, opening hours are all over the place.

Supermarkets have reduced opening hours over Christmas. Picture: Getty

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together this list of opening times for all the UK’s major supermarkets from Sunday 23 December until New Year’s Day.

These times can occasionally vary store-to-store, so if you’re unsure we’d advise going to your supermarket’s website and using their store locator to check times.

TESCO

Sunday 23 December

All stores open as usual.

Christmas Eve

-All Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro stores open at their usual time and close at 7pm.

-All Express stores close at 10pm.

-Petrol stations close an hour after the main store closes.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

-England, Wales and Scotland: Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro stores open 9am-6pm.

-Northern Ireland: Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro stores open 10am-6pm.

-All Express stores open 8am-10pm.

-All petrol stations open 8am-7pm.

Thursday 27 December

All stores open 6am and close at their usual time.

Friday 28 December

All stores open as usual.

Saturday 29 December

All stores open as usual.

Sunday 30 December

All stores open as usual.

New Year’s Eve

-All Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro stores open at their usual time and close at 7pm.

-All Express stores close at 10pm.

-Petrol stations shut an hour after the main store closes.

New Year’s Day

-Scotland: Tesco Extras and Superstores open 11am-6pm, Metro and Express stores open 10am to 6pm.

-England, Wales and Northern Ireland: Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro stores open 9am-6pm.

-Express stores open 8am-10pm.

-All petrol stations open 8am-7pm.

SAINSBURY’S

Sainsbury’s opening times can vary from store to store during the festive period. You can check your local Sainsbury’s opening hours on the company’s website.

Sunday 23 December

Most stores open as usual.

Christmas Eve

Most stores open 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

Most stores open 9am-4pm.

Thursday 27 December

Most stores open 6am-8pm.

Friday 28 December

Most stores open 6am-8pm.

Saturday 29 December

Most stores open 6am-12pm.

Sunday 30 December

Most stores open 6am-8pm.

New Year’s Eve

Most stores open 6am-7pm.

New Year’s Day

Most stores open 9am-5pm.

MORRISONS

Sunday 23 December

-Scotland: All stores open 6am-8pm.

-England and Wales: All stores open 10am-4pm.

Christmas Eve

All stores open 5am-6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

All stores open 9am-6pm.

Thursday 27 December

All stores open as usual.

Friday 28 December

All stores open as usual.

Saturday 29 December

All stores open as usual.

Sunday 30 December

All stores open as usual.

New Year’s Eve

-Scotland: All stores open 6am-7pm.

-England and Wales: All stores open 6am-6pm.

New Year’s Day

All stores open 9am-6pm.

ASDA

Sunday 23 December

All stores open as usual.

Christmas Eve

Most stores open at their usual time and close at 6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

All stores open 9am-6pm.

Thursday 27 December

Most stores open at 6am and close at their usual time.

Friday 28 December

All stores open as usual.

Saturday 29 December

Most stores open at their usual time and close at 10pm.

Sunday 30 December

All stores open 10am-4pm.

New Year’s Eve

All stores open 8pm-7pm.

New Year’s Day

All stores open 10am-5pm.

LIDL

Sunday 23 December

Most stores open 30 minutes before their usual time for early browsing and close at their usual time.

Christmas Eve

Most stores open 7am-6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

All stores closed.

Thursday 27 December

Most stores open 8am-8pm.

Friday 28 December

Most stores open 8am-8pm.

Saturday 29 December

All stores open as usual.

Sunday 30 December

All stores open as usual.

New Year’s Eve

Most stores open 8am-6pm.

New Year’s Day

All stores closed.

ALDI

Sunday 23 December

All stores open 10am-4pm.

Christmas Eve

All stores open 8am-6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

All stores closed.

Thursday 27 December

All stores open 8am-10pm.

Friday 28 December

All stores open 8am-10pm.

Saturday 29 December

All stores open 8am-10pm.

Sunday 30 December

All stores open 10am-4pm.

New Year’s Eve

All stores open 8am-6pm.

New Year’s Day

All stores closed.

ICELAND

Sunday 23 December

Most stores open as usual.

Christmas Eve

Most stores open 7am-7pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

Most stores open 9am-6pm.

Thursday 27 December

Most stores open 8am-7pm.

Friday 28 December

Most stores open 8am-7pm.

Saturday 29 December

Most stores open 8am-7pm.

Sunday 30 December

Most stores open 1pm-6pm.

New Year’s Eve

Most stores open 7am-6pm.

New Year’s Day

Most stores open 9am-6pm.

WAITROSE

Sunday 23 December

Most stores open as usual.

Christmas Eve

Most stores open 7.30am-6pm.

Christmas Day

All stores closed.

Boxing Day

All stores closed.

Thursday 27 December

Most stores open 8am-8pm.

Friday 28 December

Most stores open 8am-8pm.

Saturday 29 December

Most stores open 8am-8pm.

Sunday 30 December

Most stores open 10am-4pm.

New Year’s Eve

Most stores open 8am-6pm.

New Year’s Day

All stores closed.