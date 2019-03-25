Apple launches its first credit card – with no fees

Apple has unveiled its first credit card – built directly into a user’s iPhone – as the company made a surprise new step into financial services.

The new Apple Card will allow users to sign up from their iPhone and begin using it “in minutes”.

The technology giant said its new system would automatically track and categorise spending for users, as well as customise repayment times.

It will be usable anywhere around the world where the firm’s Apple Pay payment system is currently available.

The firm said its card would have no fees and all purchases made with the card would receive 2 per cent cash back each day, rising to 3 per cent for purchases made at Apple stores or through the company itself.

A physical version of the card is also to be launched for use in locations where Apple Pay is not accepted.

The global tech giant was also expected to announce plans for TV and news subscription services from its California headquarters.

Reports suggest the iPhone maker will introduce a subscription-based TV and film service to rival the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video by offering a central hub from which users can access a range of on-demand TV services.

Any such service could also include content created and produced by the firm itself, similar to the in-house studios that both Netflix and Amazon have in place.

Apple’s official invite to the event hints at its film and television-related plans with the inclusion of an animated film reel countdown and use of the tag line “it’s show time”.

It has also been suggested Apple will use the event to announce a news subscription that will allow users to access different magazine and newspaper subscriptions in one place.

Apple is beginning to place more emphasis on the services aspect of its business in the wake of falling iPhone sales.

In contrast to a 15 per cent drop in phone sales reported in its most recent quarterly financial results published at the start of the year, Apple’s services revenue was up 19 per cent to around £8.3 billion.

The subscription announcements will come in the wake of a number of surprise device updates announced by the firm last week, including the first new iPad mini tablet in more than three years, and a second generation pair of its AirPods wireless earphones, which can be bought with a wireless charging case for the first time.