Property firm Thomas & Adamson to modernise operations

Thomas & Adamson, the Edinburgh-headquartered construction and property consultancy, is overhauling its operations thanks to a new seven-figure funding package.

The firm, which has seen turnover rise by 10 per cent per year over the last five years, said the HSBC funding deal would support a modernisation project to facilitate its ­continued growth.

The revamp covers new IT systems, including hardware, software, and an online document management system, along with a new telephony system and a range of property improvements.

Alastair Wallace, senior partner at Thomas & Adamson, said: “We need to be ­continuously looking to improve our business to maintain our reputation within the marketplace.

“However, many things come at a significant cost, and HSBC UK has shown a genuine interest in our plans and put forward a competitive finance package, which will support us both now and in the future.”

Nigel Kerr, relationship director at HSBC UK in Scotland, added: “Thomas & Adamson are an established business in the UK and have a clear need for modernisation to sustain their business growth. We’re pleased to lend our support to a business with a clear vision for the future.”

Thomas & Adamson has UK offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, as well as global offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kiev and in the United States.