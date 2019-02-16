Travel firm targets expansion in Spanish cities

An Edinburgh-based travel firm that organises short-stay language immersion trips focused on Spain is adding new destinations to its offering.

The Pack Language Experience was founded by Spaniards Adrian Lago and Ana Sanz. Lago said they wanted to tap into their adult pupils’ interest in Spanish culture and desire to improve their knowledge of the language.

The programmes entail Spanish lessons followed by activities, cultural trips, and dinners, and last five to seven days with four to ten participants.

The first was in 2016 to Madrid, and the firm is this year adding Asturias in the north of Spain and Sierra de Guadarrama in the centre.

Having been assisted by Business Gateway, it is also moving into trips to Edinburgh for people to improve their English. Other destinations being mulled over include Andalusia in the south of Spain, and Lago outlined plans to add staff.