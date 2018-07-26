STV appoints rival manager as director of new digital divsion

STV has announced a new managing director of its freshly formed digital division.

The Glasgow media group has appointed Richard Williams to the position as part of its three-year plan for growth.

Williams will join STV from competitor UKTV where he was general manager of the company’s video on demand service, UKTV Play.

The newly created role, which Williams is due to start in October, will be responsible for driving growth of STV’s digital programming and content, in partnership with STV Productions.

Simon Pitts, CEO of STV, said: “I’m delighted that Richard will head up our newly created digital division, where we have ambitious plans to turn the STV Player into a world-class streaming service delivering a personalised ‘STV for everyone’.

“Richard has a fantastic track record of over- seeing successful digital strategies for a range of blue-chip media organisations and he will bring invaluable expertise and innovation to the business as we deliver strong, profitable digital growth.”

Williams has previously held high-profile digital leadership roles with Virgin Media, Yahoo, ITV and BBC.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be moving to STV at such an exciting time. The digital vision set out for STV is compelling, and I am delighted to be joining the team in order to help realise those ambitions.”