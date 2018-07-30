Gaming data firm DeltaDNA looks to continue growth

An Edinburgh-based data science company that works with top global video games publishers to boost the monetisation of their products is looking to significantly increase headcount and revenue.

DeltaDNA was established in 2011 by data mining expert Mark Robinson and games industry veteran Chris Wright, who are chief executive and chief technology officer respectively.

To date it has received £5 million in funding from Edinburgh-based venture capital firm Par Equity, Scottish Enterprise, and STV Group.

DeltaDNA operates amid the booming mobile games market, which is globally expected to be worth more than $70 billion (£53.4bn) this year.

The firm’s technology delivers realtime analytics and personalisation to improve player engagement leading to higher in-app purchase and ad revenues.

It interacts with players from the start, giving them a more personalised experience, and making games up to 40 per cent more profitable. Clients include TakeTwo Interactive, Square Enix Montreal, Nickelodeon, Bethesda, Bandai Namco and WarGaming.

In 2015 the business opened an office in San Francisco. Now, at least 60 per cent of its revenues come from the US and only 10 per cent from the UK. “It’s properly a global business,” says Robinson, adding that it has moved into profitability and is reinvesting in boosting staffing.

Headcount at the business, a client of recruiter iMultiply, stands at 44 currently, after jumping by nearly 50 per cent over the last 12 months, expected to grow by the same percentage in the next year. Revenues have seen 70 per cent year-on-year growth over the last two years. “Again, we would be pretty confident that would continue.”

DeltaDNA’s analytics platform has more than 100 million monthly active users on board, and the aim is to double that too in the next 12 months. Other targets include expansion in Asia, particularly China, Japan and Korea, via tie-ups with partner firms.

“It’s an exciting time for the business,” Robinson said. “We’ve put ourselves in a pretty unique place in terms of the games industry and our know-how in supporting clients to build successful games.”