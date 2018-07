Forrest Media, a Glasgow-based specialist in large-format outdoor advertising, has been snapped up by a London-headquartered contemporary, which said the deal expands its national footprint.

Ocean Outdoor said it is taking on Scotland’s “most iconic assets”, with coverage including Edinburgh and Glasgow. The Forrest Media management team will continue under the day-to-day leadership of MD Marc Keenan, and Chris Trainer, founder of Forrest Group, becomes chairman of Ocean Scotland.