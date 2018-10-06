Eatery set to Thrive after support from Santander

A site in Edinburgh that was home to Indian restaurant Himalaya has reopened in a new guise after funding support from Santander UK.

Thrive Café:Bar in Bruntsfield has officially opened its doors following a soft launch, with a vegan and vegetarian focus.

It marks the latest venture from James McGregor and wife Marie-Claude Giguere of The Royal McGregor restaurant in the city’s Old Town.

Santander provided six-figure support and McGregor said interest in the latest venue was already exceeding expectations.

Staff number about 20, and he added that the group is looking at expanding to further sites in Edinburgh. Thrive is a new concept, he said “and we’re hoping it’s going to be a successful one that we can have multiple units of in the city”.

Santander UK’s relationship director in Scotland Sean Millan said: “I’m really confident that they will make every success of this.”